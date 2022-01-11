Camila Cabello Is 'Living Life' On A Boat In New Bikini Pics

Camila Cabello is “hashtag living life.” The “Don’t Go Yet” singer took to Instagram to share a few throwback bikini pics from a recent getaway, and fans are raving about the “GORGEOUS” shots.

Cabello revealed on Instagram that she slipped away to the Dominican Republic, and opted not to post in the moment. Sharing the photos from a sunset boat ride in her black swimsuit, Cabello captioned: “I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO.” Cabello first posted a selfie that appears to be from the same boat ride on New Year’s Eve, seemingly announcing that new music is coming soon: “Feliz año nuevo! can’t wait to give you guys my/ our next album, Familia in 2022 🏄‍♀️”