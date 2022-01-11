Camila Cabello Is 'Living Life' On A Boat In New Bikini Pics

By Kelly Fisher

January 11, 2022

Global Citizen Live, New York
Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello is “hashtag living life.” The “Don’t Go Yet” singer took to Instagram to share a few throwback bikini pics from a recent getaway, and fans are raving about the “GORGEOUS” shots.

Cabello revealed on Instagram that she slipped away to the Dominican Republic, and opted not to post in the moment. Sharing the photos from a sunset boat ride in her black swimsuit, Cabello captioned: “I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO.” Cabello first posted a selfie that appears to be from the same boat ride on New Year’s Eve, seemingly announcing that new music is coming soon: “Feliz año nuevo! can’t wait to give you guys my/ our next album, Familia in 2022 🏄‍♀️”

Since the start of 2022, Cabello was spotted with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes in Miami. The public sighting comes a few months after the former celeb power couple surprised fans with their decision to part ways. In November, Cabello and Mendes announced in a joint statement that they had “decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” They pledged to “continue to be best friends” moving forward.

