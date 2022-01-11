Jimmy Kimmel Chokes Up Amid Touching Tribute To Bob Saget

On Monday (January 10), Jimmy Kimmel opened his talk show with a moving tribute to his late friend Bob Saget. The beloved actor and comedian passed away unexpectedly over the weekend while visiting Florida for his latest comedy tour. He was 65.

“Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man,” Kimmel began, already tearing up as he honored Saget's life and legacy. “I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people."

“He was so funny, and I’m not talking about Full House or America’s Funniest Home Videos or stand-up comedy or movies, I mean funny for real,” the grieving talk show host continued. “Like, when you walked into a party, you saw Bob and his wife, Kelly, in the corner, you go straight to them and stay for as long as you could. Because he had something funny to say about everything, and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never."

“If there were people he didn’t like, he kept it to himself. He was — unlike me, he was a good person,” Kimmel joked. “He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him."