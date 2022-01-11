Miranda Lambert To Debut New Video For Western-Inspired 'If I Was A Cowboy'

Miranda Lambert is bringing her Wild West-inspired single to life with a new music video, and fans are eager to see it. Lambert released the single in October, longing for the cowboy life:

“If I was a cowboy, I’d be wild and free/ Rollin’ around these towns like tumbleweeds/ I’d be a legend at loving and leaving/ Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings/ You thought the West was wild but you ain’t saddled up with me/ If I was a cowboy, I’d be the queen”

“I wrote this song with my new friend, Jesse Frazier. We met doing the remix of ‘Tequila Does’ and he and I just got together one day, one afternoon for a write and this is what came out of it,” Lambert previously said of the making of ‘If I Was A Cowboy.’ “You know, it’s funny, he’s a Detroit boy and I’m an East Texan, but somehow we wrote a song about the Wild West together. So it’s pretty cool.”