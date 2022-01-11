Miranda Lambert To Debut New Video For Western-Inspired 'If I Was A Cowboy'

By Kelly Fisher

January 11, 2022

New Year's Eve Live Nashville's Big Bash
Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert is bringing her Wild West-inspired single to life with a new music video, and fans are eager to see it. Lambert released the single in October, longing for the cowboy life:

“If I was a cowboy, I’d be wild and free/ Rollin’ around these towns like tumbleweeds/ I’d be a legend at loving and leaving/ Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings/ You thought the West was wild but you ain’t saddled up with me/ If I was a cowboy, I’d be the queen”

“I wrote this song with my new friend, Jesse Frazier. We met doing the remix of ‘Tequila Does’ and he and I just got together one day, one afternoon for a write and this is what came out of it,” Lambert previously said of the making of ‘If I Was A Cowboy.’ “You know, it’s funny, he’s a Detroit boy and I’m an East Texan, but somehow we wrote a song about the Wild West together. So it’s pretty cool.”

Lambert’s upcoming music video marks the second big announcement from the “Bluebird” singer recently. She’s teaming up with Little Big Town this year on the new era of “The Bandwagon Tour,” the co-headlining show that made its first run in 2018. The two headliners will feature special guests, The Cadillac Three, on the 15-city tour this year.

Lambert is set to premiere her new music video on Wednesday (January 12) at 7 p.m. ET. Until then, listen to the song here:

