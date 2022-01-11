MSP Trooper Attacked After Stopping Woman Going 3 MPH On Highway

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 11, 2022

Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert.
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan State Police trooper was attacked after pulling over a driver going at a dangerously low speed.

According to The Detroit News, MSP received a call about a car that was driving about 3 MPH in the westbound lanes on Interstate 94.

MSP reported that a trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the woman driving would not stop.

Police say the trooper noticed the woman having a medical episode and pulled in front of her car to get her to stop. "The trooper opened the driver side door and observed a 22-year-old female making incoherent statements."

The driver attempted to close her door, was unsuccessful, then tried to drive off with the door still open. Authorities stated that the woman "then struck the trooper in the face 3 times," authorities said.

It is unclear what prompted the woman's medical episode.

The woman was put into handcuffs and EMS transported her to the Detroit Receiving Hospital, "where she had to be placed in additional restraints as she was combative," state police noted.

MSP stated that the trooper denied medical treatment from the woman attacking him and worked to have her admitted to the hospital for mental health treatment.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices