Oklahoma Man Wins $500,000 With Powerball Ticket
By Ginny Reese
January 11, 2022
One Oklahoma man just got a little bit richer after striking it big with a lottery ticket, reported KFOR Oklahoma News 4.
According to officials with the Oklahoma Lottery, a man from Midwest City recently decided to play the Powerball, and it paid off big time. The man has simply been identified as Jeff.
Jeff added the Power Play feature, which charges you an extra $1 for the ticket. However, it multiplies your potential prize.
After the lottery numbers were drawn, Jeff realized he had won a whopping $500,000.
Lottery officials say that the Power Play featured raised his winnings from $50,000 to $500,000.
Late last year, two Oklahoma men became millionaires playing the Powerball. Charles from Sulphur claimed a $2 million prize. He said he had no plans yet for the winnings.
Another man from Norman also claimed a $2 million grand prize in September of 2021.