Oklahoma Man Wins $500,000 With Powerball Ticket

One Oklahoma man just got a little bit richer after striking it big with a lottery ticket, reported KFOR Oklahoma News 4.

According to officials with the Oklahoma Lottery, a man from Midwest City recently decided to play the Powerball, and it paid off big time. The man has simply been identified as Jeff.

Jeff added the Power Play feature, which charges you an extra $1 for the ticket. However, it multiplies your potential prize.

After the lottery numbers were drawn, Jeff realized he had won a whopping $500,000.

Lottery officials say that the Power Play featured raised his winnings from $50,000 to $500,000.