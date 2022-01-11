Student Charged For Making Threats Toward Middle Tennessee School

After recent reports of students making threats, both real and fake, against Middle Tennessee schools, one student was taken into custody and is now facing charges.

The Rutherford County Schools district was placed under a brief lockdown Tuesday (January 11) after administrators at Oakland High School received reports from students that a threat against the school was posted on social media Tuesday morning, WKRN reports. School officials worked with law enforcement to interview students and determine if the threats were toward the RCS school or against a similarly named school in another district.

During the course of the investigation, authorities tracked the source of the threat, which was posted on Instagram, and identified the person they believe is responsible. The name of the individual has not been publicly released, but officials confirmed that the individual is enrolled as a student at the school.

The student was taken into custody and faces charges from law enforcement as well as disciplinary action from the school. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, no additional information has been released.

Last month, a trend circulating on social media reportedly encouraged students to create fake threats on social media toward schools. At least one student in Middle Tennessee was charged after making a threatening call, later telling authorities that it was "just a prank."