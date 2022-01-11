Texas' Weirdest House Is Now A Vacation Rental

By Ginny Reese

January 11, 2022

You can now rent Texas' weirdest house for an overnight stay, reported The Dallas Morning News.

The Steel House is described as "a four-legged organism of blackened steel perched on a scruffy ridge," and overlooks Lake Ransom Canyon east of Lubbock. The home was a three-decade passion project for late artist Robert Bruno. Bruno build the structure by hand and lived in it for seven months before he died of cancer in 2008. It has been vacant ever since.

Now, the strange structure will be available to rent on Airbnb or VRBO.

Blake Bartosh, an agent with Taylor Reid Realty, said, "That's our vision." Bartosh put the house on the market for $1.75 million, but removed it for preparation as a rental. A timeline wasn't specified for when the rental would be available for guests. However, a Facebook page was set up to track the renovation progress for the Steel House. You can check out that page by clicking here.

Check out the weird house below.

Not everyone is happy about the house becoming a vacation rental. Henry Martinez, a Lubbock businessman and a longtime friend of Bruno's, said:

"I don’t think a work of art like this — in which a man spends half his life to turn into something that’s well respected worldwide — should be turned into whatever, an Airbnb. But, again, there’s not anything I can do about it.
I have a hard time believing it’s going to be modified or structured to pass safety regulations by the city or an insurance company. Maybe I’m wrong. The new owners are real estate people, and I’m sure they know how to get things done. But I see a lot of issues."
