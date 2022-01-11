Twitter Reacts To Andrew Luck's Unrecognizable New Look At CFB Playoff

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck made a rare public appearance during the College Football Playoff Final on Monday (January 10) night at Lucas Oil Stadium -- his home stadium for his entire eight-year NFL career -- and left many fans shocked by his significantly different appearance.

Luck, who announced his sudden retirement days before the 2019 season, was seen sporting a mustache instead of his famous beard and looking significantly thinner than his playing days.

The retired quarterback appeared alongside ESPN's Robert Griffin III -- who was picked after Luck at No. 2 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft -- during the national championship pregame show and numerous fans watching the live broadcast responded to Luck's rare public sighting on social media, with many pointing out the distinct change.