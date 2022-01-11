Twitter Reacts To Andrew Luck's Unrecognizable New Look At CFB Playoff
By Jason Hall
January 11, 2022
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck made a rare public appearance during the College Football Playoff Final on Monday (January 10) night at Lucas Oil Stadium -- his home stadium for his entire eight-year NFL career -- and left many fans shocked by his significantly different appearance.
Luck, who announced his sudden retirement days before the 2019 season, was seen sporting a mustache instead of his famous beard and looking significantly thinner than his playing days.
The retired quarterback appeared alongside ESPN's Robert Griffin III -- who was picked after Luck at No. 2 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft -- during the national championship pregame show and numerous fans watching the live broadcast responded to Luck's rare public sighting on social media, with many pointing out the distinct change.
Andrew Luck and RG3 look like old high school friends that haven’t seen each other in years and one of them became a high profile M&A attorney while the other is a geology teacher and just happy as a clam. pic.twitter.com/7BGCZdUEoK— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 10, 2022
Daniel Day Lewis dives into his characters like no one else. The Andrew Luck biopic is gonna be fantastic pic.twitter.com/slEKBWMBfq— Chaps (@UncleChaps) January 11, 2022
I respect how Andrew Luck just enters society randomly and then goes back to the woods. https://t.co/iR8kYSp9E9— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 11, 2022
Andrew Luck now looks like your friend’s step-dad who gets way too upset when you play near his 2nd place bowling trophy https://t.co/wbSlyiqYh0— Brad Williams (@funnybrad) January 11, 2022
Andrew Luck update:— Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 11, 2022
Neck beard: gone
Mustache: ACTIVATED pic.twitter.com/7taSBIe8eu
Andrew Luck looks like a young Grandpa Joe pic.twitter.com/odkAPK2qRT— Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) January 11, 2022
Several others tweeted that they'd missed watching Luck, who retired at the age of 29, play football, especially Colts fans just one day removed from fumbling a playoff berth in an upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
I would personally drive Wentz into Lake Michigan for this man https://t.co/zNjrtigICl— Casual_Mandalorian (@CasualMandalor1) January 11, 2022
I’m fine. 😢 Seriously. 😪 It’s fine. 😭 https://t.co/pWUiibCgwH— Heather Lloyd (@ByHeatherLloyd) January 11, 2022
Colts fans’ mood seeing Andrew Luck at the #CFBPlayoff the day after Carson Wentz’s Week 18 performance 😭 pic.twitter.com/RBTphUglN2— The Ringer (@ringer) January 11, 2022
Aside from Griffin, Luck also reunited with another player synonymous with his NFL legacy.
Fellow former Colts star Reggie Wayne, who served as Luck's primary receiver for the quarterback's first three seasons in Indianapolis, shared a photo alongside his former teammate after tweeting about Luck being "here in Lucas Oil Stadium" and vowing "I have to go find him...Haven't talked to my guy in 4ever."
"Look no further fellow you found em... We missed the whole first quarter catching up," Wayne tweeted. "It was great seeing #12. Miss the dude. #outstanding#AndrewLuck."
Look no further fellow you found em... We missed the whole first quarter catching up. It was great seeing #12. Miss the dude. #outstanding #AndrewLuck pic.twitter.com/TRo2t7P85q— Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) January 11, 2022
Luck, a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2012-14, 2018), finished his NFL career with a 53-33 record as a starter and 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions on 2,000 of 3,290 passing (60.8% completions), as well as 1,590 yards and 14 touchdowns on 332 rushing attempts.
The former Stanford University standout's appearance came hours after he was announced as a member of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class.