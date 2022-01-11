Utah Police Raid 'Illegal Gambling' Operation In Local Gas Station

Police raided an illegal gambling operation at a gas station in Roy, reported The Salt Lake Tribune. According to police, the owner has been arrested.

According to the Utah Attorney General's office, undercover agents have been watching the operation at the Texaco gas station for months. The gas station is located at 4395 S. 1900 West.

Agents played the gaming devices from October to December. They were illegally paid in cash for their winnings.

Police seized 20 "video game-style machines" along with several large bags of cash from the station. A news release said that the 30-year-old gas station owner has been operating the illegal gambling operation since he bought the property back in 2018.

The news release also states that the suspect "admitted to operating the gambling devices, and that cash from the devices is mixed and deposited with everyday proceeds from the convenience store."

The suspect was arrested for investigation of money laundering, pattern of unlawful activity, and 20 counts of operating fringe gambling devices. He was booked into Weber County Jail and is being held without bail.