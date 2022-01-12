100 Cows On The Loose On Oklahoma Interstate

By Dani Medina

January 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Who let the cows out?!

About 100 cows were running loose on an Oklahoma highway late Tuesday night after a tractor-trailer carrying cattle crashed, according to KOTV. The cows were scattered near the Interstate 44/244 split in west Tulsa. I-44 closed for about seven hours overnight, but is now reopen, according to KJRH.

A group of cowboys on horseback helped corral the cows late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning by roping and rounding them up. Officers also used helicopters and police cars to corral the cows. Some cows were found as far as Sapulpa.

"The cowboys are a tremendous help they can move quicker with the horses quicker than we can in cars and obviously they have more ropes and tools are their disposal to get them in," Tulsa Police Captain Jerrod Hart told KOTV.

The cows loose on the highway have caused several accidents, police said. As many as 12 cows were put down due to severe injuries. There are no reports of human injuries so far, according to KJRH.

There are about two dozen more cows on the loose, according to KTUL. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said if you see any cows on the loose, to call them at 918-627-0440.

CATTLE ROUNDUP: About 100 head of cattle were running loose near the I-44/244 split after the semi-truck crashed late...

Posted by Tess Maune on Wednesday, January 12, 2022
