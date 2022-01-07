Tulsa Man Arrested For Trying To Break Into Hotel Room

By Dani Medina

January 7, 2022

Photo: Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

A man was arrested early Friday morning after "causing multiple disturbances" at a downtown Tulsa hotel, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers responded to a drunken disturbance call at Hotel Indigo near First and Elgin around midnight. Hotel employees said the man was acting aggressive toward patrons at the bar, but when police arrived he had already left the hotel, the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The man was later identified as Nicholas Miller.

Early Friday morning, police responded to two more calls regarding Miller. He had a crowbar and trying to "force his way inside of a room" around 3:45 a.m. police said.

Miller was taken into custody.

"Miller admitted that he used a crowbar to try to break into the hotel room because he thought his girlfriend was in the room with another man," police said.

Miller was arrested for attempted first degree burglary, possession of burglary tools after former conviction of a felony, obstruction, malicious mischief and public intoxication.

HOTEL ATTEMPTED BURGLARY -- Man arrested for causing multiple disturbances at downtown hotel. On 1/7/2022 around...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Friday, January 7, 2022
