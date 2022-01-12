Antonio Brown Now Says In-Game Incident 'Probably Wasn't Necessary'

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown publicly admitted that his sudden departure during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets earlier this month "wasn't necessary."

"It probably wasn't necessary of professional," Brown told TMZ this week in Los Angeles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers issued an official statement last week confirming Browns' release last week and denied accusations made by the wide receiver that he was forced to play on an injured ankle on January 2.

On January 5, Brown shared an MRI from two days prior that revealed broken bone fragments, a ligament torn from the bone and cartilage loss as part of his first statement in response to a strange incident in which he walked off the field at MetLife Stadium during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 28-24 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.