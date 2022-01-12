Chicago Man Uses Social Media To Find Owner Of Lost Wedding Ring

A Chicago man is using social media to find the owner of a lost wedding ring.

According to FOX 32, Jonah Newman found a wedding band in Wicker Park on Chicago's Northwest Side and he is hoping to reunite it with its owner.

"We were trying to brainstorm ways we could reunite it with its rightful owner," Newman said.

Newman said his wife was walking their dog Sunday afternoon (January 9) on the 1000 block of North Marshfield when she found the wedding band.

Inside the wedding band is an inscription that reads, "I love you," as well as a date.

"It's got an inscription inside that has a date, that would be the wedding date, so we're hoping that whoever the owner is can tell me the date inside and help me verify that it's really theirs," Newman told FOX 32.

In an effort to find the owner, Newman posted on Twitter Monday night (January 10) and it has been shared over 3,500 times.

Newman's tweet had a photo and the ring and said:

"We found this wedding band on the sidewalk outside our house in Wicker Park while walking the dog. It's inscribed with "I love you" and a date. Chicago, help me find its rightful owner?"