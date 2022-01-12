CVG Celebrating Its 75-Anniversary By Offering Free Flight Vouchers

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is celebrating its 75th anniversary of commercial flights.

According to the CVG website, they want to give to those that have traveled through their airport.

"This year, to celebrate all of the milestones throughout our 75 years, we are focused on inspiring travel once again," said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. "We wanted to ask the community to not only think about their travel dreams but to go out there and pursue them. With our monthly giveaway, we will help some lucky winners pursue those dream trips."

The first commercial flight that landed at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport took place on January 10, 1947, at 9:23 a.m. It was an American Airlines flight coming in from Cleveland, and just minutes later, two other flights, one from Delta Airlines and one from Trans World Airlines (TWA), landed as well.

Since then, "CVG has grown and expanded into a diversified business with both passenger and cargo activity resulting in $6.8 billion economic impact on the entire region each year."

To celebrate, one lucky winner will be chosen each month to receive a $500 travel voucher for an airline that flies out of CVG.

The Sweepstakes will run from January 10 through December 31.

To enter for your chance to win, you can visit an iPad station at CVG or submit a form online.

You can also find the rules and regulations for the Sweepstakes here.