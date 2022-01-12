Here's Why Fans Think Maren Morris Is Releasing More Music Soon

By Kelly Fisher

January 12, 2022

Photo: Harper Smith

Maren Morris has big plans for “tomorrow,” and fans are here for it. The “Circles Around This Town” artist took to her social media channels on Wednesday morning (January 12) to tease that something is happening “tomorrow,” adding only a wave emoji to the cryptic post. The 21-second clip shows Morris wading in the water with her vocals in the background, and fans are eager for the possibility of more new music on the way.

A new release would quickly follow Morris’ “Circles Around This Town,” an autobiographical single that chronicles her early days in Nashville as she strived to find success in the music industry. The new song and music video premiered on January 7. Morris, 31, has come a long way since she arrived in Music City, and has churned out tons of hit songs along the way. She recently told iHeartCountry that the “Circles Around This Town” lyrics that stick out to her the most are: “Couple hundred songs and the ones that finally worked/ Was the one about a car and the one about a church/ That I wrote.” Morris said “name-dropping” her songs “80s Mercedes” and “My Church” — both from her 2016 album HERO — “makes me emotional when I sing it.”

Here’s her latest post:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices