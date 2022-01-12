Here's Why Fans Think Maren Morris Is Releasing More Music Soon

Maren Morris has big plans for “tomorrow,” and fans are here for it. The “Circles Around This Town” artist took to her social media channels on Wednesday morning (January 12) to tease that something is happening “tomorrow,” adding only a wave emoji to the cryptic post. The 21-second clip shows Morris wading in the water with her vocals in the background, and fans are eager for the possibility of more new music on the way.

A new release would quickly follow Morris’ “Circles Around This Town,” an autobiographical single that chronicles her early days in Nashville as she strived to find success in the music industry. The new song and music video premiered on January 7. Morris, 31, has come a long way since she arrived in Music City, and has churned out tons of hit songs along the way. She recently told iHeartCountry that the “Circles Around This Town” lyrics that stick out to her the most are: “Couple hundred songs and the ones that finally worked/ Was the one about a car and the one about a church/ That I wrote.” Morris said “name-dropping” her songs “80s Mercedes” and “My Church” — both from her 2016 album HERO — “makes me emotional when I sing it.”

Here’s her latest post: