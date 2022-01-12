Map Shows Where The Most Crashes Happen In Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department recently released a map that shows where the most car crashes occur in Tulsa, reported KTUL News Channel 8 Tulsa.

According to the map, the most crashes happen on Highway 169. In addition, tons of crashes also happen at 71st Street and Mingo. The map is illuminated with shades of yellow and red. Areas highlighted in red have the most crashes.

According to Tulsa Police, the map does not include all of the wrecks where drivers worked it out amongst themselves. It only shows those needed police intervention.

The Tulsa Police Department wrote on Facebook along with the map:

"Car Crashes in December

Taking a look at the data we took approximately 650 collision reports in the month of December (this doesn't include the wrecks where people worked it out themselves).

While we had crashes all over the city, it's apparent that some of our problem areas are along highway 169 and down 71st street.

Please be careful as you motor down the road and drive defensively."

Check out the map below to see where the most car crashes occur in Tulsa.