Wrong-Way Crashes Becoming A 'Nightmare' In Las Vegas

The Las Vegas valley has been seeing a consistent number of wrong-way crashes, reported 8 News Now. Typically, the cause of the crash is impairment.

Andrew Bennett, Public Information Officer for the Office of Public Safety, said:

"It's a nightly occurrence that someone gets on the freeway going the wrong way. One of the most important things to talk about is the prevalence of impaired driving when it comes to wrong-way crashes."

Bennet explained that in 2017, 100% of the wrong-way deadly crashes were due to impairment. In 2019, it was 90%. Bennet said:

"We ended last year with 382 lives lost on Nevada’s roadways, a 14-year high, and we didn’t start the new year in the right direction. It took only two hours and 15 minutes to have our first fatality. 11 days in, we are already looking at around 11 fatalities and that’s truly unacceptable."

Sarah Marks, Las Vegas resident, said:

"I think it’s outrageous. I’ve personally seen wrong-way drivers on the roads in Las Vegas. Obviously, this latest crash is horrific, and it’s an impaired driver, which makes it even worse. Wake up, pay attention, and if you’re on the other side of the road, drive defensively, watch for what could be coming at you, ’cause maybe your defensive actions could save your life from somebody who’s impaired coming at you."