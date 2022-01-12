Police Find Over 300 Pounds Of Marijuana In Antioch Storage Unit

It's not every day that you find a storage unit filled with drugs, but that's exactly what happened earlier this week when police in Middle Tennessee arrived at a storage locker to find more than 300 pounds of marijuana inside.

On Tuesday (January 9), officers executed a search warrant inside a unit at Securlock Storage Center on Hurricane Creek Boulevard in Antioch. The unit, which police said was being rented by 36-year-old Sry Chanthalath, reportedly contained 334 pounds of marijuana as well as 128 pounds of marijuana THC vapes, WKRN reports.

As officers were searching the unit, Chanthalath arrived at the storage unit. When confronted by police, he reportedly told them that all of the narcotics in the unit belonged to him. Chanthalath was taken into custody and charged with possession with the intent to sell and booked on a $50,000 bond.

Tuesday's drug bust is the latest in a series of odd discoveries made by Tennessee police. Officers were investigating reports of drug trafficking at a property in East Tennessee last month when they found a stash of methamphetamine hidden inside a box of frozen lasagna. A similar instance occurred days later when a traffic stop revealed drugs stashed away inside a box of cereal.