Police Find Over 300 Pounds Of Marijuana In Antioch Storage Unit

By Sarah Tate

January 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's not every day that you find a storage unit filled with drugs, but that's exactly what happened earlier this week when police in Middle Tennessee arrived at a storage locker to find more than 300 pounds of marijuana inside.

On Tuesday (January 9), officers executed a search warrant inside a unit at Securlock Storage Center on Hurricane Creek Boulevard in Antioch. The unit, which police said was being rented by 36-year-old Sry Chanthalath, reportedly contained 334 pounds of marijuana as well as 128 pounds of marijuana THC vapes, WKRN reports.

As officers were searching the unit, Chanthalath arrived at the storage unit. When confronted by police, he reportedly told them that all of the narcotics in the unit belonged to him. Chanthalath was taken into custody and charged with possession with the intent to sell and booked on a $50,000 bond.

Tuesday's drug bust is the latest in a series of odd discoveries made by Tennessee police. Officers were investigating reports of drug trafficking at a property in East Tennessee last month when they found a stash of methamphetamine hidden inside a box of frozen lasagna. A similar instance occurred days later when a traffic stop revealed drugs stashed away inside a box of cereal.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices