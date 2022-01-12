Ryan Hurd Passes Along Good Vibes In Pre-Tour 'Jimmy Kimmel' Performance

Ryan Hurd is having a good time — and passing it on — during his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The country singer-songwriter stopped by host Jimmy Kimmel’s studio for Tuesday night’s show (January 11), performing one of the tracks from his debut album, Pelago. “Pass It On” encourages listeners — whether they’ve got the good fortune of a smile, a “little weight in your wallet, good advice or good vibes — to pay it forward: “Pass it on/ Pass it on/ Pass it on to someone else/ What good is your dollar or your love or your bottle/ If you keep it all to yourself/ There's enough to go around/ So send it on down/ ‘Cause you can't take it with you when you're gone/ So pass it on, pass it on, pass it on”

Hurd released Pelago in October, crediting the smash duet with his wife, fellow singer-songwriter Maren Morris, with “really (setting) up this entire album…It’ll always be the most special song, I think, in our catalog.” Hurd and Morris teamed up on “Chasing After You,” debuting the collaboration last year. Shortly after releasing Pelago, Hurd announced the “Tour De Pelago,” which kicks off this month. “It’s been a journey,” Hurd said of his album on its release date. “I hope you love it as much as I do.” Watch his performance of “Pass It On” on Jimmy Kimmel Live here: