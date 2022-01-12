These 4 Phoenix Restaurants Are Among The 'Top 100' In The Country

It's no secret Phoenix has great food. But now, four restaurants are being recognized nationally for being among the best in the country.

OpenTable released its "Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2021" roundup and there's a few Phoenix restaurants worth trying on the list.

Cafe Monarch in Old Town Scottsdale, Dominick's Steakhouse in Scottsdale Quarter, Ocean 44 in central Scottsdale and Steak 44 in central Phoenix made the cut. According to OpenTable, these restaurants were selected because they "constantly serve up creative dishes, unparalleled hospitality, and one-of-a-kind dining experiences for all occasions." OpenTable used nearly 11 million user reviews by verified diners to compile the list.

Cafe Monarch serves up a contemporary American menu. It's a family owned and operated restaurant that is known for its "first-rate service, elegant ambiance and five-star cuisine."

Dominick's Steakhouse is a two-story restaurant that's a great spot for a romantic evening, special occasion or anniversary dinner, according to OpenTable reviews.

Ocean 44 is a "reinvented" seafood restaurant in Scottsdale known for its chef-sourced, sustainable fresh seafood from around the world. Its menu "goes beyond the traditional seafood menu."

Steak 44 features premium steaks and seafood, an award-winning wine list and a unique menu. The Scottsdale restaurant houses a 3,000-bottle wine vault at the entrance of the dining room.