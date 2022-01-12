This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Louisiana

If you've ever been on a road trip, you know that it can be difficult to find a place to eat outside of regular hours. Maybe you've even left a party well after midnight in search of a late-night (or early-morning) snack. No matter what time you find yourself craving a bite to eat, whether in the middle of the day or in the dead of night, there are plenty of restaurants around Louisiana that are open 24 hours.

So which 24-hour restaurant was named the best in Louisiana?

Deja Vu Restaurant and Bar in New Orleans

Deja Vu has been serving up great food and drinks in New Orleans for years and living by the motto "Where there's always something goin' on." Learn more about Deja Vu Restaurant and Bar by visiting its website here. Note: Hours could be affected by local COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Traditional New Orleans grub like red beans and rice and shrimp po'boys are on the menu at Deja Vu Restaurant and Bar in New Orleans. The restaurant is the spot to be after a late night on Bourbon Street."

Check out the list here to see each state's best 24-hour restaurant.