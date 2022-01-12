This Oregon Restaurant Is Among The 'Top 100 Restaurants' In The Country

An Oregon restaurant was ranked among the best American restaurants in a new list.

OpenTable, a popular reservation and review site for restaurants, recently released their annual "Top 100 Restaurants in America."

"We analyzed more than 10.5 million reviews from restaurants across America - all submitted by verified OpenTable diners," according to the website. "The result is a selection of spots across the country that constantly serve up creative dishes, unparalleled hospitality, and one-of-a-kind dining experiences for all occasions."

One restaurant from a small Oregon town made the cut, as well. That honor goes to...

Rosmarino Osteria Italiana!

Located in Newberg, this restaurant has a stellar five-star rating from over 2,300 reviews. Rosmarino Osteria Italiana serves Northern Italian cuisine during lunch and dinner. There's a five-course dinner only available on Fridays and Saturdays, and the menu changes depending on which day you dine. Pay extra if you want a five-course dinner with wine pairings. You can also enjoy pizza and gnocchi all day on Sundays.

Rosmarino's Instagram page teased new pasta and changes coming to the menu in 2022 -- exciting!