Travis Scott Hit With A New Lawsuit Over Alleged Stolen Artwork

Travis Scott is facing yet another lawsuit -- unrelated to his hefty Astroworld legal case -- after a French artist by the name of Black Childish claims the rapper stole his artwork. Childish, real name Mickaël Mehala, recently filed a suit against the "Sicko Mode" star in his home country of France, accusing Scott of ripping off the original artwork for his 2016 compilation project Travis La Flame.

Mehala says he designed the work in 2015 and shared it with Scott via Instagram in 2018 but never received a reply. However, he noticed the art was being used in conjunction with the release of Scott's La Flame project.