Woman Gives Birth At Lakewood Car Dealership She Works At

Thanks to her co-workers, a Colorado woman successfully gave birth at the car dealership they all work at, according to FOX 31.

The amazing story happened at CarHop Auto Sales and Finance in Lakewood. Jalisha Maxey-Deveraux told reporters she was about to head a baby shower, but she started having contractions in the bathroom -- three weeks before she was due.

"I knocked on the door and asked if she was OK. She was like, 'Yeah, I think I might be in labor,' and I was like 'OK!'" CarHop manager Libbie Roan recounted to the news station. "We didn't have any towels... we're a business, we were not in the business of babies."

Luckily, colleague Jacob Cloutier stepped up to help Maxy-Deveraux give birth. Reporters say he used what he learned from the birth of his own son.