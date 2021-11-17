Doorbell Camera Films Woman Giving Birth On Her Front Lawn
By Dave Basner
November 17, 2021
Doorbell cameras are great for seeing who is at your house and for catching porch pirates in the act, but the devices have filmed a lot of other stuff too, from cheating boyfriends to deliveryman meltdowns to paranormal activity - even a possible alien abduction. Now, a doorbell cam in California has filmed a child's birth.
Emily Johnson of Vacaville was about a week out from her due date when she started having contractions. Pregnant with her second child, she knew that since the contractions were spaced out by 10 minutes, she had lots of time before needing to go to the hospital. However, the contractions sped up quickly and in a span of just a half hour, went from one every ten minutes to one every minute.
With the hospital five minutes from their house, they went to their car to head over, but Emily realized her baby boy wasn't going to wait so she chose to give birth right there on her front lawn. She told KCRA News that she decided, "I'm just gonna get on the grass, I'm gonna be here. This is gonna be my spot." And because of that, they got a very unique birthing video, filmed by their doorbell camera just a few feet away.
After the birth of her son, who she named Thomas, Emily said a calm came over her, explaining, "I just laid back in the grass and took a nice, deep breath. But man, do I never want to do this again."
She added that once she got to the hospital she joked that she "was like a cow giving birth in the field" because she had grass clippings and dirt all over her. As for that special doorbell cam footage, Emily stated, "I'm just thankful that I was facing [away from the camera] because otherwise I don't think we'd be able to share the video footage with anybody."