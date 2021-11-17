Doorbell Camera Films Woman Giving Birth On Her Front Lawn

Doorbell cameras are great for seeing who is at your house and for catching porch pirates in the act, but the devices have filmed a lot of other stuff too, from cheating boyfriends to deliveryman meltdowns to paranormal activity - even a possible alien abduction. Now, a doorbell cam in California has filmed a child's birth.

Emily Johnson of Vacaville was about a week out from her due date when she started having contractions. Pregnant with her second child, she knew that since the contractions were spaced out by 10 minutes, she had lots of time before needing to go to the hospital. However, the contractions sped up quickly and in a span of just a half hour, went from one every ten minutes to one every minute.

With the hospital five minutes from their house, they went to their car to head over, but Emily realized her baby boy wasn't going to wait so she chose to give birth right there on her front lawn. She told KCRA News that she decided, "I'm just gonna get on the grass, I'm gonna be here. This is gonna be my spot." And because of that, they got a very unique birthing video, filmed by their doorbell camera just a few feet away.