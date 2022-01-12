WWE Star Cleared Contact Years After Career-Ending Injury: Report

Monday Night RAW color commentator Corey Graves has reportedly been cleared for a possible in-ring return years after what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports the former NXT wrestler turned broadcaster was cleared by WWE doctors at some point in 2021, though the company itself has yet to confirm.

Graves had previously won the WWE 24/7 title on November 8, 2021, despite having previously been listed on the company's strict internal "no contact" list, which Sapp reports Graves was removed from when he made a surprise pin on Akira Tozawa before being pinned himself by fellow commentator Byron Saxton seconds later.