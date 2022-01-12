WWE Star Cleared Contact Years After Career-Ending Injury: Report
By Jason Hall
January 12, 2022
Monday Night RAW color commentator Corey Graves has reportedly been cleared for a possible in-ring return years after what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury.
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports the former NXT wrestler turned broadcaster was cleared by WWE doctors at some point in 2021, though the company itself has yet to confirm.
Graves had previously won the WWE 24/7 title on November 8, 2021, despite having previously been listed on the company's strict internal "no contact" list, which Sapp reports Graves was removed from when he made a surprise pin on Akira Tozawa before being pinned himself by fellow commentator Byron Saxton seconds later.
Corey Graves has been cleared after seven years out of the ring, Fightful Select has learned— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 12, 2022
Full story up for subscribershttps://t.co/BUJ1RIHdNC pic.twitter.com/9nfbrMD2BR
Graves initially joined WWE as a wrestler on a developmental deal in August 2011, competing for the company's FCW brand, which was later changed to NXT in 2012, until suffering multiple concussions between late 2013 and early 2014.
The Pittsburgh announced his in-ring retirement in December 2014, joining NXT's broadcast team and later being promoted to WWE's main roster in 2016, having initially started on SmackDown.
Graves tweeted "I kinda wanna wrestle again" on November 12, days after his brief championship-winning segment.
I kinda wanna wrestle again.— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 12, 2021