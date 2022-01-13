ATF Offers $2,500 Reward For Middle Tennessee Arson Suspect

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest of the individual responsible for setting a Middle Tennessee club on fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person suspected of arson at Sin City Motorcycle Club on Sallee Drive in Clarksville last year, per FOX 17.

The incident took place around 9:45 p.m. October 12, when an unidentified person was caught on surveillance video walking around inside the club with several items, including one item that resembled a torch, according to authorities.

The Clarksville Police Department, along with fire and arson investigators with the ATF and Clarksville Fire Department, are working together on the investigation. On Thursday (January 13), the ATF announced a reward for information leading to an arrest and shared photos of the suspect in the hopes that someone in the community could provide information on the incident.

The suspect was seen wearing what appeared to be a bluish jacket with a hood, grayish pants, dark shoes, a head and face covering, long gloves and a crossbody book bag.