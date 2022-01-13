Michigan Man Accused Of Killing Boyfriend Over A Video Game Fight

A Michigan man is accused of killing his boyfriend over an argument about a video game.

According to NBC News, 31-year-old Docquen Jovo Watkins is accused of killing his boyfriend of 10-years and is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday (January 10).

In a statement by the sheriff's department, they said Watkins is accused of choking and killing his 28-year-old boyfriend, Rory Teasley after the two got in an argument over the video game Overwatch.

Overwatch is a multi-player shooter game that is set in the future.

Watkins was the one who called the police to his Pontiac apartment on Thursday (January 6). The sheriff's statement said that Watkins told police that "he and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight and the boyfriend was 'sleeping' on the couch."

When authorities arrived, they found Teasley unconscious and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those that do so will be held accountable."

Watkins is expected to appear in court on January 18.