Patriots-Bills Playoff Tickets Still Available At Insanely Cheap Prices

By Jason Hall

January 13, 2022

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images

New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills fans can still purchase available tickets to Saturday (January 15) night's AFC Wild Card Round playoff game at surprisingly low prices.

Some resale seats in the 300 level of the stadium are listed on Ticketmaster at less than $30, while several others are valued at $40, including some in the 200 level at Highmark Stadium, WSB-TV reports.

Additionally, Ticketmaster has remaining lower bowl seats listed at $60, while others -- initially at face value of $150 -- are listed at $80 apiece.

StubHub also has remaining tickets for the Wild Card Round playoff game in Buffalo at as low as $26, as well as Lower bowl end zone tickets for $60.

Single-digit temperatures are expected in Buffalo on Saturday night and COVID-19 restrictions prohibit residents across the neighboring Canadian border to attend the game.

Still, the ticket availability and low prices are surprising given the Bills have only hosted two home playoff games -- both in 2021 -- since 1996.

New England will face Buffalo for a third time, having split their two head-to-head regular season matchups with each team earning a road victory in 2021.

The Patriots will not only look to avenge their 33-21 loss on December 26, but also their second-place finish to the Bills in the AFC East Division standings.

“I don’t think we lack confidence," Belichick said of the upcoming matchup based on his team's previous 14-10 win against Buffalo in Week 13.

