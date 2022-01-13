Patriots-Bills Playoff Tickets Still Available At Insanely Cheap Prices

New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills fans can still purchase available tickets to Saturday (January 15) night's AFC Wild Card Round playoff game at surprisingly low prices.

Some resale seats in the 300 level of the stadium are listed on Ticketmaster at less than $30, while several others are valued at $40, including some in the 200 level at Highmark Stadium, WSB-TV reports.

Additionally, Ticketmaster has remaining lower bowl seats listed at $60, while others -- initially at face value of $150 -- are listed at $80 apiece.

StubHub also has remaining tickets for the Wild Card Round playoff game in Buffalo at as low as $26, as well as Lower bowl end zone tickets for $60.