Here's The Simple Advice Bill Belichick Gave To Patriots Ahead Of Playoffs

Bill Belichick has some simple advice for his New England Patriots players entering their first postseason:

“Try to play and coach well. It’s a one-game season. “It’s no big mystery," Belichick said while addressing reporters in a Zoom call Monday (January 10) via WBZ-TV.

It's easy for Belichick to not get caught up in the moment as he's set to coach in his 44th playoff game when the Patriots face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday (January 15) in the AFC Wild Card round.

The six-time Super Bowl champion currently has 31 postseason wins, which is the most ever among NFL coaches and is 17 wins more than the next highest active coach, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (January 16).

But the Patriots have a young roster comprised of several key players set to appear in the playoffs for first time including rookie quarterback Mac Jones, running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and safety Kyle Dugger if he's medically cleared.

Several other players have have limited postseason experience, but nothing close to the playoff dominance Belichick and other recent past Patriots' teams have had.

New England will face Buffalo for a third time, having split their two head-to-head regular season matchups with each team earning a road victory in 2021.

The Patriots will not only look to avenge their 33-21 loss on December 26, but also their second-place finish to the Bills in the AFC East Division standings.

“I don’t think we lack confidence," Belichick said of the upcoming matchup based on his team's previous 14-10 win against Buffalo in Week 13.