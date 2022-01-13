Priyanka Chopra Addresses Speculation About Her Marriage To Nick Jonas

Back in November, Priyanka Chopra stirred up speculation she and Nick Jonas had called it quits on their three-year marriage after she changed her name on Instagram. The Quantico actress removed the last name Jonas from her bio, leaving her display name as simply Priyanka. The couple managed to put the rumors to rest with a few flirty comments on each other's posts in the following weeks.

While chatting with Vanity Fair this week, Chopra opened up about the intense speculation into her relationship with Jonas for the first time. “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” she said. “It’s just a professional hazard. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Jonas also commented on the rumors, saying they've had to set strict boundaries to maintain their privacy. “We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do," he told the outlet. "But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”