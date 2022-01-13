The Avett Brothers Honored With Special 'Avett Day' In North Carolina Town
By Sarah Tate
January 13, 2022
The Avett Brothers and their family now have a special day honoring them each year in their home state of North Carolina.
On Monday (January 8), the small town of Mount Pleasant issued a proclamation declaring February 7 of each year will be known as "Avett Day" in honor of the Avett family's artistic achievements and for "never forgetting their roots along the way." Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers were also individually recognized for featuring Mount Pleasant in several music videos as well as their busy career recording several albums that have landed them in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.
"The Town Board declared February 7 as 'Avett Day' annually in the Mount Pleasant community to honor the Avett family, which has been part of the community since 1947 and has had great achievements in performing and visual arts," the town said in a post on its Facebook page. "Reverend Clegg Avett, Martha Avett, Jim Avett, Susie Avett, Bonnie Avett Rini, Scott Avett and Seth Avett were each honored in the proclamation."
The Avett brothers' parents, Jim and Susie, were presented with the proclamation at the meeting. Their sister and grandparents were also recognized in the proclamation.