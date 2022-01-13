The Lumineers Look At The 'BRIGHTSIDE' With New Album

The Lumineers are officially back with their fourth album, BRIGHTSIDE. The nine-track record sees Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites drawing inspiration from a number of different places, ranging from a near-fatal crash to a photo of Oasis.

"We had this photo of @oasis along with the words 'Free' and 'Anthem' hung up in the studio when we were creating BRIGHTSIDE," the band captioned an Instagram post. "These words and photo helped inspire us during the writing process."



Before the album's release, The Lumineers gave fans a taste of what to expect from the project with its title track, "BIG SHOT," "A.M. RADIO" and "WHERE WE ARE."