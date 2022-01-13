This Is The Best Food Truck In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

January 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Food trucks are like hidden gems stashed all over the city, and when you find the treasure, whether parked in an alley or stopped at a farmer's market, your prize is a delicious meal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food trucks in each state, including one popular mobile eatery in Tennessee. As the website states:

"Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

So what food truck was named the best in Tennessee?

Deg Thai in Nashville

Deg Thai's food truck travels all around Nashville to serve up all your favorite Thai dishes, from crispy tofu and street dumplings to pad thai and green curry.

If the truck doesn't happen to be in your area, no need to worry. Deg Thai also has its own brick-and-mortar location as well that opened in 2020. It is located at 3025 Nolensville Pike. For more information, check out their website.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best food truck in Tennessee:

"Whether you're craving Pad Thai, spring rolls, or chicken green curry, Nashville's Deg Thai is the place to be."

Check out the full report here.

