WATCH: Mountain Lion Casually Walks Into Colorado Condo Lobby
By Zuri Anderson
January 13, 2022
The staff of a Colorado condominium building were left shocked when a mountain lion casually walked inside the lobby.
CBS Denver shared footage of the unusual incident, which happened on January 8 in the Lionshead village area in Vail, Colorado. Surveillance video shows the mountain lion entering the building, making the receptionist behind the counter jump.
This wasn't the first time the predator was spotted in the area. The Vail Police Department says they got another report that day about a single mountain lion spotted near several resort properties in the area. They also shared pictures of the mountain lion in question on Facebook.
Cops, with the help of property management, were able to confine the creature in an area of the hotel. Colorado Parks and Wildlife also responded to the scene, and officers tranquilized the creature. CPW officers noticed the mountain lion was "severely emaciated and in poor condition,"and therefore had to be euthanized, according to police. They added that the big cat's condition "likely contributed to its desire to be in close proximity to humans."
"This type of behavior from a mountain lion is unusual," authorities explained. "While mountain lions are native to Eagle County, they are typically elusive and sightings are rare."