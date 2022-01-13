WATCH: Mountain Lion Casually Walks Into Colorado Condo Lobby

The staff of a Colorado condominium building were left shocked when a mountain lion casually walked inside the lobby.

CBS Denver shared footage of the unusual incident, which happened on January 8 in the Lionshead village area in Vail, Colorado. Surveillance video shows the mountain lion entering the building, making the receptionist behind the counter jump.

This wasn't the first time the predator was spotted in the area. The Vail Police Department says they got another report that day about a single mountain lion spotted near several resort properties in the area. They also shared pictures of the mountain lion in question on Facebook.