Wisconsin Neighborhood Makes New York Times List Of Places To Visit In 2022

The New York Times releases a yearly list of places around the globe to visit for the year.

This year's list is based on places to travel to that are "part of a solution" for a "changed world."

Among the 52 places on the list is one neighborhood in Wisconsin that made the cut.

Bronzeville in Milwaukee is said to be "thriving with businesses and the reopening of a noted museum, a Black district offering a sense of renewal."

The New York Times pieced together some historical facts and what you can expect when visiting Bronzeville:

"At times overshadowed by its namesake neighborhood in Chicago, Milwaukee's Bronzeville district is again distinguishing itself as a center of African American culture. From 1910 to the 1950s, the area buzzed with Black-owned businesses, but it was decimated by "urban renewal" projects that razed thriving Black neighborhoods across America. Today's Bronzeville is supported by about $400 million of redevelopment funds from organizations like the Historic King Drive BID, P3 Development Group and Maures Development Group (all led by people of color). Symbolic of this reinvigoration is the reopening this year of America's Black Holocaust Museum. Founded in 1988 by Dr. James Cameron, the only known survivor of a lynching, the museum attracted visitors from around the world before closing in 2008 when it lost funding during the recession. On Feb. 25, the museum will reopen in a 10,000-square-foot space that takes visitors on a journey through more than 4,500 years of African and African American history. Nearby, businesses like Gee's Clippers (a barbershop housed in a 1930s bank) and the Bronzeville Collective (a retail space featuring local Black brands) elevate African American artistry, while the newly opened Maranta Plant Shop, Sam's Place Jazz Cafeand soon-to-open Niche Book Barprove that Bronzeville is back."

