Gunna Opens Up About Chloe Bailey, His Rare Fashion Sense & More

Fresh off the release of his third studio album DS4, Gunna stopped by the Breakfast Club on Friday and dished on everything from his alleged relationship with Chloe Bailey, to giving back to the community in his hometown of Atlanta. On his eclectic fashion sense, the "Outta Sight Outta Mind" rapper shared:

"I been dressin' since I was a kid. Like, if you ask my mama, she said I use to change clothes like three times a day, nowhere to go. I might spend maybe like $15,000 a week [on clothes], if I'm having something to do."

Gunna also shared the inspiration behind his record "I Don't Want To Die Alone" and addressed speculations regarding his relationship with Chloe Bailey. When co-host Angela Yee mentioned that some fans believe he and the "Have Mercy" singer are cousin, Gunna blushed:

"[Chloe is] definitely not my cousin. We ain't cousins. We're really close friends. Got a hit song together. That's one you gotta go and be honest with. I didn't know her [before the VMAs shot out]. I was kinda shooting my shot. I wanted to take her somewhere cool. Not just out to the studio."