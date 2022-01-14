Hoverboard Causes Massive House Fire In Utah

By Ginny Reese

January 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A huge fire broke out in a Herriman home, and an electronic toy is likely to blame, reported 2 KUTV. The fire was so large that the family was displaced.

Unified Fire Authority spokesperson Patrick Costin said that firefighters were called to the home near 5200 W and Emmeline Drive around 6 pm on Thursday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found smoke pouring out of the home's attached garage.

Firefighters said that because of their offensive attack, they were able to keep the fire from spreading from the garage to the home.

According to Costin, the likely cause of the fire was the hoverboard. The family said that the fire started after they plugged in a new electronic hoverboard scooter in the garage.

The family was able to safely leave the home with no injuries reported.

The garage suffered heavy damages as a result of the fire. According to Costin, the quick efforts from the firefighters kept the damage contained to a minimum.

