What started out as a bucket list challenge ended up as a 10-year commitment to self discovery.

For the 10th consecutive year, Johnny Rojas will run in the Rock N Roll Half Marathon In Tempe, Arizona, this weekend. But for Rojas, it's more than just a marathon — "It's just about making the impossible possible."

Rojas became an amputee when he was a year old, according to ABC 15. His right leg was amputated from the knee down due to a birth defect. It created insecurities for Rojas, like avoiding wearing shorts for PE during school. Several years later, Rojas chose to run in the Rock N Roll Half Marathon as part of a work bucket list challenge. He had no idea it would spark a passion for running.

“This is the one that kind of started my journey. I was so tired and sore when I finished but it felt amazing. There was a lot of doubt halfway through about whether I could finish. I just forced myself to keep going. I thought a lot about my family and friends," Rojas told ABC 15.

Now, Rojas is gearing up for his 10th Rock N Roll Half Marathon — but he's run in over a hundred by now. He also uses his story to help others. Rojas has spoken to young kids about overcoming disabilities and helps others in the gym.

“The people who cheer me on or run alongside me inspire me to keep going too. I feel like I’ve proven to myself that I can do what I put my mind to," he said.