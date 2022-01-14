Jamie Lynn Spears Hits Back At Britney's Latest Call Out: 'It's Exhausting'

On Wednesday (January 12), Jamie Lynn Spears sat down with Good Morning America to promote her memoir Things I've Should've Said. During the in-depth interview, Jamie Lynn discussed her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship, which the pop star claims was abusive, as well as whether she had any knowledge of or involvement in the situation.

Britney ultimately hit back at her sister's interview, denying that Jamie Lynn helped her amid the ongoing conservatorship. "The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control," Britney wrote in a lengthy statement. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time…so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???"

Well, now, Jamie Lynn is firing back at Britney's statement regarding her interview. The Zoey 101 star claims her sister's public statements don't align with her private behavior. She also attempts to call an end to the rift in her latest statement.

"Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media," Jamie Lynn's statement reads. "Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

"I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her," she continued. "I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister."

To conclude her statement, Jamie Lynn says: "There are no sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my trauma, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

As of now, Britney has not addressed her sister's latest statement. We'll just have to wait and see if she does.