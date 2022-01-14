Middle Tennessee School Closed After Teen Crashes Car Into Building

By Sarah Tate

January 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Middle Tennessee school is closed and a teen faces charges after reportedly crashing into the side of the building.

The incident began Thursday (January 13) night after a 17-year-old driver reportedly rammed their vehicle into the side of Centennial High School in Franklin around 8:40 p.m., causing significant damage to the one of the entryways, WKRN reports. No injuries were reported.

According to Franklin Police, the teen fled the scene in the vehicle, which was spotted a short time later driving along Interstate 65. Police attempted to pull the car over but said the driver refused to comply, leading to officers initiating a pursuit. Williamson County Sheriff's deputies eventually caught up to the driver around 9 p.m. at Page High School and took the teen into custody.

Now, the teen driver is expected to face charges relating to the incident. As of noon Friday, no other information has been released, including the name of the teen involved and specific charges against them. The suspect's possible motive for crashing into the school is also unknown.

The Centennial High School campus was closed to both students and staff on Friday (January 14) to allow crews time to asses the damage to the school and begin repairs.

