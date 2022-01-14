This Iconic Indianapolis Diner Is Closing For Good After 64 Years

By Ginny Reese

January 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The iconic Edwards Drive-In is closing after 64 years, reported FOX 59. The '50s style diner has been a staple in the southeast community, and is finally shutting its doors for good.

Owner Jeff Edwards said about his regular customers, “There are days that I come in, and I feel so bad because there are people who have been doing this all their lives. What are they going to do now?"

Like many other businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges for the diner. Edwards said, "There were so many things that started to take us away from what made us who we were."

The diner's website contains a goodbye note to the community. It reads, in part:

"Thanks to our fiercely loyal customers, the difficult decision to close was never based on a lack of business. Over the years, we have faced and overcome many obstacles; however, these past two years have been particularly difficult. Due to the many challenges, stresses, and demands caused by the pandemic, we simply are no longer able to operate at the level in which we strive, and you deserve. As a result, we have decided to close the restaurant and focus on ways we may better serve the public."

The diner will live on in food truck form. Edwards said, "We never wanted to get out of the food business. We just need to redesign how we do it. The mayor said we need you to put a truck in the Super Bowl, and I said, 'You know what? If I build a truck, it's going to be the best truck in the city.'"

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices