This Iconic New York City Steakhouse Is Opening A Las Vegas Strip Location

For the first time in over 60 years, the iconic Peter Luger Steak House is expanding in the U.S. — and Las Vegas will soon get a taste.

Caesars Entertainment announced this week Peter Luger would get its first U.S. location outside of New York, according to the New York Daily News. Peter Luger was founded in Brooklyn in 1887 and its second location is located in Great Neck, New York. A Tokyo location opened up in September 2021.

The restaurant, known for its dry-aged USDA Prime beef, is set to open up at the Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip at the end of 2022.

“It was critical for us to be able to bring to Las Vegas the same menu, the same ambiance and—most important—the same quality beef that we are known for in New York, and Caesars was aligned with that vision … We could not imagine a better partner in Las Vegas," company president Amy Rubenstein told the New York Daily News.

Caesars Entertainment regional head Sean McBurney said he is thrilled to bring Peter Luger to The Strip.

“Just like Caesars Palace, Peter Luger is timeless and inimitable. We are thrilled to make a home for Peter Luger on The Strip, and we know our guests will love the opportunity to experience this legendary New York tradition in the heart of Las Vegas," he said.