This Is The Best Food Truck In Kentucky

Foods trucks are like yummy hidden gems all across the city. There are food trucks for just about any kind of dish these days, from macaroni and seafood to tacos and snow cones.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food trucks in each state. The website states, "Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

The best food truck in Kentucky is The Celtic Pig in Louisville. The food truck's menu features English favorites such as scotch eggs, haggis, shepherds pie, and cobbler. What makes the food truck so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Louisville's The Celtic Pig's menu offers barbecue pork and brisket grilled cheese sandwiches, along with English favorites like shepherd's pie and fish and chips."