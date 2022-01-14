This Is The Best Food Truck In Nevada

Foods trucks are like yummy hidden gems all across the city. There are food trucks for just about any kind of dish these days, from macaroni and seafood to tacos and snow cones.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food trucks in each state. The website states, "Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

The best food truck in Nevada is Stripchezze in Las Vegas. The food truck's menu features some deliciously cheesy dishes. What makes the food truck so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Las Vegas's Stripchezze is known for—you guessed it—gooey grilled cheese sandwiches. Try the fan-favorite grilled cheese, known as the Jam On It. With maple bourbon bacon jam smeared onto the thick slices of sourdough and melted muenster cheese sandwiched in the middle, you're bound to gobble this sandwich down."

