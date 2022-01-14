This Is The Best Food Truck In Oklahoma

By Ginny Reese

January 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Foods trucks are like yummy hidden gems all across the city. There are food trucks for just about any kind of dish these days, from macaroni and seafood to tacos and snow cones.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food trucks in each state. The website states, "Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

The best food truck in Oklahoma is Mob Grill in Oklahoma City. The food truck's menu features some seriously delicious burgers. What makes the food truck so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Oklahoma City's Mob Grill is known for serving up the city's best onion burger. They also have loaded cheese fries made with hickory-smoked bacon, pulled pork, and grilled jalapeños."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best food truck.

