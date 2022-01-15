'Beloved By Everyone': Legendary Kentucky Basketball Coach Joe B. Hall Dies
By Dani Medina
January 15, 2022
Legendary Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach Joe B. Hall on Saturday morning. He was 93.
The Kentucky basketball team shared a message on social media Saturday morning regarding his death.
"It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family. We love you, Joe B," the team said.
Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari tweeted a heartfelt message Saturday, too.
"Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession — passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball," Calipari said. "Coach Hall made it the job it is today with his hard work, his ingenuity and his great basketball coaching."
Calipari added he saw Hall two days ago and held his hand. "He understood everything that was said, and as I prayed for him, he squeezed my hand tight."
Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball. pic.twitter.com/QirdXnAeMH— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022
"Coach Hall is beloved by everyone. What makes me happy on this extremely somber day is that before he left this earth, he knew how much all of us appreciated and loved him. I would ask that everyone keep him and his family in your prayers. I love you, Coach," Calipari added.
Hall was one of three men to play on and coach an NCAA championship team — and he's the only one to do it for the same school, according to ESPN.
It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family.— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022
We love you, Joe B. pic.twitter.com/SahjbGOexb
Hall played at Kentucky from 1948 to 1949 and coached at Kentucky from 1972 to 1895. During his time as Wildcats coach, he led the team to nearly 300 victories, including Kentucky's fifth NCAA title. He resigned in 1985 at 56 years old saying, "I didn't want to be an old coach," according to ESPN.
After his retirement, Hall continued to stay involved with Kentucky sports. A statue was erected in his honor in front of Wildcat Lodge.
Forever a Wildcat 💙 pic.twitter.com/3M0b2f2U7z— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022