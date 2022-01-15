Legendary Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach Joe B. Hall on Saturday morning. He was 93.

The Kentucky basketball team shared a message on social media Saturday morning regarding his death.

"It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family. We love you, Joe B," the team said.

Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari tweeted a heartfelt message Saturday, too.

"Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession — passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball," Calipari said. "Coach Hall made it the job it is today with his hard work, his ingenuity and his great basketball coaching."

Calipari added he saw Hall two days ago and held his hand. "He understood everything that was said, and as I prayed for him, he squeezed my hand tight."