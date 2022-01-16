Kelce Brothers' Mom Will Attend Both Sons' Playoff Games In One Day

Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce plans to attend both of her sons' playoff games on Sunday (January 16), despite them several states and more than 1,000 miles away from each other.

The National Football League's verified Twitter account shared a photo of Donna at Jason's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium -- which was already underway at the time of publication -- and revealed that she also plans to attend Travis' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium hours later.

"Jason Kelce & @TKelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day. First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dKelce1."