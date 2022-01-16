Kelce Brothers' Mom Will Attend Both Sons' Playoff Games In One Day
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2022
Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce plans to attend both of her sons' playoff games on Sunday (January 16), despite them several states and more than 1,000 miles away from each other.
The National Football League's verified Twitter account shared a photo of Donna at Jason's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium -- which was already underway at the time of publication -- and revealed that she also plans to attend Travis' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium hours later.
"Jason Kelce & @TKelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day. First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dKelce1."
Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day.— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/qMVR0mSh7n
The Eagles' game kicked off at around 1:00 p.m. ET which, if scheduled to end on time, should complete at around 4:15 p.m. ET.
That gives Donna a small window of time to fly from Tampa Bay to Kansas City, which is about 1,048 miles away and about a two-hour, 41-minute flight, according to FlightSphere.com.
The Chiefs' game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Either way, it seems the NFL mom will be there to support both of her All-Pro sons during a big Wild Card Round Sunday.