Latest On Juju Smith-Schuster's Status Ahead Of AFC Wild Card Game

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster will be available for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their AFC Wild Card Round game Sunday (January 16) night.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports Smith-Schuster was activated and "is expected to play" in the Steelers' playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, three months after a shoulder injury and surgery kept ended his regular season.

Smith-Schuster also tweeted what seemed to be confirmation regarding his return on Saturday.

"God answered my prayers & I've recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected," Smith-Schuster wrote. "I can't believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo."