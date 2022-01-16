Morgan Wallen Joins Lil Durk On Stage For 'Broadway Girls' In Nashville
By Dani Medina
January 16, 2022
Nashville saw a special surprise performance on Saturday night as country singer Morgan Wallen joined rapper Lil Durk on stage at MLK Freedom Fest.
"What's up, Nashville?" Wallen said as he made his way on stage after Lil Durk introduced him. The duo performed their new collab, "Broadway Girls," a surprise single released December 17.
The country and hip hop track debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The release also makes Wallen the fourth artist in history to reach No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and the Hot Country Songs chart.
Lil Durk was part of the lineup of the Bridgestone Arena concert that also featured Moneybagg Yo, Rod Wave and Latto.
#LilDurk brings out #MorganWallen in Nashville 🎤 https://t.co/QoEKewho7V pic.twitter.com/7xA5bw6lKl— WGCI (@WGCI) January 16, 2022
Wallen also made another surprise appearance last week at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to perform "Flower Shops" with country and hip hop artist ERNEST.
Lil Durk's performance at MLK Freedom Fest comes days after the Chicago rapper announced "The 7220 Tour," which kicks off in Phoenix on April 8. He teased his first solo album on social media in November, but there are no details yet regarding the track list or release date, according to Rolling Stone.