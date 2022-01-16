Morgan Wallen Joins Lil Durk On Stage For 'Broadway Girls' In Nashville

Nashville saw a special surprise performance on Saturday night as country singer Morgan Wallen joined rapper Lil Durk on stage at MLK Freedom Fest.

"What's up, Nashville?" Wallen said as he made his way on stage after Lil Durk introduced him. The duo performed their new collab, "Broadway Girls," a surprise single released December 17.

The country and hip hop track debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The release also makes Wallen the fourth artist in history to reach No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and the Hot Country Songs chart.

Lil Durk was part of the lineup of the Bridgestone Arena concert that also featured Moneybagg Yo, Rod Wave and Latto.